Intersect Capital LLC Sells 3,492 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust makes up 1.0% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 25,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 77.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 593,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period.

EFT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 97,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,608. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.061 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

