Intersect Capital LLC Sells 542 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.39.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total transaction of $17,631,845.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,564,381.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total transaction of $3,012,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 795,237 shares of company stock worth $182,342,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,241,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,297. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $295.97. The company has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,704.00, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of -1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.17 and a 200 day moving average of $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

