Intersect Capital LLC Sells 63,475 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,475 shares during the quarter. Crowdstrike accounts for 2.1% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,816.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 32.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth $595,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth $15,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,662,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $748,885,653.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,228,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,885,653.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,078,412 shares of company stock valued at $936,767,640. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,905. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.02 and a beta of 1.14. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

