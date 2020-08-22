Intersect Capital LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.00. 8,540,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,155,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.54. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.