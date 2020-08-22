Intersect Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Metlife by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981,846 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Metlife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,331,000 after buying an additional 2,695,512 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Metlife by 6,405.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after buying an additional 1,722,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Metlife by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,708,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,910,000 after buying an additional 1,545,622 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its stake in Metlife by 578.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,484,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after buying an additional 1,265,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of Metlife stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,497,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,611. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

