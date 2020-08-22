Intersect Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,890. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.49.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

