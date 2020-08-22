Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEY. TD Securities upgraded shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

PEY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. 298,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,306. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st were given a $0.062 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 42,807.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.