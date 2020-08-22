Invictus Hyperion Fund Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001293 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $17.99 million and $2,634.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00138108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.51 or 0.01683948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00188764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00158697 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,798,563 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

