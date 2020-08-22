IONChain (IONC) Price Reaches $0.0480 on Major Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. IONChain has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $642,879.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00122009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.96 or 0.01714978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00191122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00146166 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

IONChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

