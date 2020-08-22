Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Receives $165.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,627. Iqvia has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.62.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $11,173,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,581,917.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,053,694 shares of company stock valued at $485,942,584. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Iqvia in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Iqvia by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

