iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,235 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.21. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.97 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

