iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 473,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,246 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,995.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,702,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,984 shares in the last quarter.

EMB traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $113.66. 1,667,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,259. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $117.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.16.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

