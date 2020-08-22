iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $47,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,926,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,686,316. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

