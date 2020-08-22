iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the July 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,586,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

SCZ stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,916. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54.

