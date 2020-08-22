iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Cut by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,875 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 447.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 431,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 352,813 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 34,201 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,968,000 after purchasing an additional 45,858 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. 34,657,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,893,871. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.