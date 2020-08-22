iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the July 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,336. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 198.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.