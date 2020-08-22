iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,542,000 after purchasing an additional 65,019 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,323,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,802,000 after acquiring an additional 110,374 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 35,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.09. 328,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,179. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $189.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.20 and its 200-day moving average is $167.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

