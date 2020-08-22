iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Update

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 473,300 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the July 15th total of 355,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 282,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after buying an additional 108,815 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,407,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,524,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,639,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.43. 1,069,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,838. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average is $84.30. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

