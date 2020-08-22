iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $340.85. 2,062,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,423,797. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $341.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.65 and a 200-day moving average of $303.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

