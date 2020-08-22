IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IsoRay’s earnings. IsoRay reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IsoRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IsoRay.

NASDAQ ISR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 337,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66. IsoRay has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

