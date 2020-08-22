James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of JRVR stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $48.28. 86,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. James River Group has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

In related news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $43,908.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,327,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 938.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 406,651 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,205,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,241,000 after acquiring an additional 182,822 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 172,179 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 247,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 125,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 383,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 120,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

