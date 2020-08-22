Jewel (JWL) Price Down 23.4% This Week

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Jewel has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Jewel token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002126 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. Jewel has a market cap of $13.50 million and $640.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00138108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.51 or 0.01683948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00188764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000210 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008613 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

