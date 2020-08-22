John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 417,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HPI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,770. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. This is a boost from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

