K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Short Interest Update

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE:LRN traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 894,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. K12 has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. K12 had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $268.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that K12 will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. TheStreet raised K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $206,906.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 4,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $117,573.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,381 over the last quarter. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in K12 by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in K12 by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after acquiring an additional 128,455 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in K12 by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of K12 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of K12 during the second quarter worth about $381,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

