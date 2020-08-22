KARMA Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, KARMA has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $3.90 million and $162.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $51.55 and $18.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001919 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $18.94, $33.94, $50.98, $24.43, $32.15, $51.55, $5.60, $13.77, $10.39, $7.50 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

