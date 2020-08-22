Kava.io (KAVA) 1-Day Volume Hits $40.59 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Kava.io has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $131.02 million and $40.59 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00033550 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007713 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000093 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

