Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIM. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,777,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,906. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 333,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 419,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 265.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 550,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 400,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 20.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,618,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $1,251,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

