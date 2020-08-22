Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KGC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,769,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,189,454. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 192.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 308,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 203,137 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 201,144 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $6,023,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $1,584,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

