Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.50. The stock had a trading volume of 134,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Citigroup lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

