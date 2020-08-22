L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the July 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LRLCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L OREAL CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus lifted their target price on L OREAL CO/ADR from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of LRLCY traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $64.77. 45,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,639. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37. L OREAL CO/ADR has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $185.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 0.54.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

