Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.44. 2,551,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,982. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.86. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

