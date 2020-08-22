Lamden Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.88 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $14.88 million and $322,656.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000897 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00028605 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Radar Relay, DEx.top, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

