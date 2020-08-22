LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0201 on Top Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. LHT has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $123.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002879 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002463 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.