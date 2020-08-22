LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Cap Hits $2.20 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. LikeCoin has a market cap of $2.20 million and $277,280.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039792 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $636.52 or 0.05457844 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003746 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014500 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,006,994,127 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,172,266 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

