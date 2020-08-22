Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Hits $0.0208 on Top Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $76,746.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00137901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.61 or 0.01684948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00188724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00159021 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

