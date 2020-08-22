Lobstex Price Tops $0.0324 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $650,142.94 and $822,041.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00475966 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00016980 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00011597 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002863 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010439 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000273 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001208 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,053,322 coins and its circulating supply is 20,053,310 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.