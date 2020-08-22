Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 176.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $389.57. 995,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.96. The firm has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

