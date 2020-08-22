Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.57. The stock had a trading volume of 995,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,166. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.