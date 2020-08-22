Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lifted by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 421.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,994,000 after buying an additional 33,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

LMT traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $389.57. 995,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,351. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

