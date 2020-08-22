Loncor Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Loncor Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Loncor Resources stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 7,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,815. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. Loncor Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.

About Loncor Resources

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Ngayu gold project comprising 12 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 960 square kilometers in the Tshopo Province in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and the North Kivu project, which consists of 47 exploration permits that cover an area of approximately 13,000 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

