Loncor Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Loncor Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Loncor Resources stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 7,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,815. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. Loncor Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.
About Loncor Resources
