Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $161.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $162.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $156.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.03.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

