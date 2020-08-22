Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 125.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $233,208.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,774.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,319 shares of company stock worth $5,982,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,345. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.42. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

