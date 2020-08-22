M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Short Interest Update

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 556,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other M.D.C. news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 200,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,363,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,355,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,044,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 833,947 shares of company stock worth $37,145,366. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in M.D.C. by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDC stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.22. 340,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,796. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.