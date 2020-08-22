Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 902,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter worth $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Magna International by 687.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 99.3% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67. Magna International has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Magna International from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magna International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Magna International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.