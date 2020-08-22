Mallcoin (MLC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,192.00

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Mallcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Mallcoin has a market capitalization of $550,285.52 and approximately $12,192.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00137901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.61 or 0.01684948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00188724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00159021 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Mallcoin

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall . Mallcoin’s official website is flogmall.com

Mallcoin Token Trading

Mallcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mallcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mallcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

