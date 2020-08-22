Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CXBMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Marathon Gold from $1.90 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of CXBMF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.38. 57,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,266. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

