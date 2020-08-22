Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CXBMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Marathon Gold from $1.90 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of CXBMF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.38. 57,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,266. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

About Marathon Gold

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.