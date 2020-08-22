Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 646 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,409 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Comcast by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after buying an additional 34,605,876 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6,072.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $615,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,726 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 50.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,193,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. 804,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,804,594. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $197.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

