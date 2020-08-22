Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 43.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 131.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $67,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.40.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,484,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.24. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

