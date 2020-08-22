MedicCoin Achieves Market Cap of $25,385.95 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $25,385.95 and approximately $5.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Graviex, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.