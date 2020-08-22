MediShares Hits One Day Trading Volume of $541,493.00 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $5.57 million and $541,493.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00137962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.78 or 0.01676710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00189769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00163069 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

